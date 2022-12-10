Assam: Cyber Crime Racket Busted during Op in Laharighat

A huge racket of cyber crime was busted in Assam’s Morigaon district during an operation on Saturday.

According to sources, the operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya in Laharighat.

The police arrested a woman and recovered 121 sim cards, 18 PAN cards, 50 blank PAN cards, 500 blank Aadhar cards, five laptops, one iPad, several bank passbooks, fake documents, seal-stamps and many more during the raid.

The raid was conducted following a complaint by a victim who’s PAN card and Aadhar card number was used to take a huge amount of loan under the victim’s name.

Baishya said, “We received a complaint few days back, where the victim claimed that her PAN card and Aadhar card number was used to take huge amount of loan from bank through a mobile number.”

“The victim came to about the issue when she went to bank to apply for loan. In the bank she came to know that her Cibil Score is low and she asked about the matter in the matter as to how her score was low. After that she came to us and filed a complaint,” he added.