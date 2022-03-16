Guwahati Gangrape Case: Prime Accused Killed in Police Firing

The prime accused in the Guwahati gangrape case Biki Ali has been killed in an encounter with Assam Police.

Biki Ali was shot by the personnel of Assam police when he allegedly tried to flee from custody.

The police claimed that Biki Ali was shot when he tried to flee from custody when he was taken to the crime scene late on Tuesday night for reconstruction of the crime.

According to reports, Ali was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Ali reportedly sustained several bullet injuries in the police firing incident.

The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, four other accused in the case – Faijul Ali, Raja Ali, Poona Ali and Pinku Ali are still absconding.

A case was registered against the five accused at the All Women’s Police Station at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati city based on a complaint by the victim.

The victim, a minor was first raped by Biki Ali on February 16. One of Biki’s friends recorded the entire incident.

Later on February 19, Biki used the video to blackmail the victim and forced her to visit him to a hotel, where she was gangraped by four other.

