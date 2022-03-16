Assam Budget 2022-23 To be Presented Today

The Assam budget 2022-23 will be presented on Wednesday by state Finance minister Ajanta Neog in the assembly.

The state budget session started from March 14 and will continue till April 1.

Around six bills are likely to be taken up during the budget session.

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday approved the state budget for the year 2022-23 which will be presented today.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, discussed the budget proposals in detail and approved its presentation in the house.

The Cabinet also decided that the state government would take the responsibility of coaches for preparing boxer Lovlina Borgohain and athlete Hima Das for the 2024 Olympics.

The state government will provide Rs 2.5 lakh per month for Lovlina’s coaching and Rs one lakh for Das, Mahanta said.

The Cabinet also decided to simplify the process of withdrawing money from the General Provident Fund by employees with the departmental head authorized to sanction the amount.

