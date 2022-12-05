Guwahati: GRP Seized Huge Amount of Ganja

The Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) in an operation seized huge amount of ganja from Guwahati Railway Station. The GRP also apprehended one drug peddler in connection to it.

Police seized 3 sacks of ganja while it was being carried from Meghalaya to Delhi.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as K Kaimaka Rochil.

Further investigation is on.

Last month, around 103 kilograms of ganja was seized from a Rajdhani express train at Guwahati Railway station.

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection to it.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be around Rs 11 lakh.