Assam SLRC Grade 3 Computer Test Schedule Released

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has released the schedule for Assam SLRC Grade 3 computer test on the official website sebaonline.org. The Grade 3 computer test will be conducted from December 21, 2022.

As per the notice released for the computer test, it is hereby informed to all the candidates who have qualified in the written examination that except candidates qualified for the posts of Stenographer and Driver, all other candidates will have to appear in computer test (Category I, II and III) of 24 marks.

The category I includes those who have qualified for the posts with minimum qualification HSSCLC/HSSLC in Science; category 2 includes those having bachelor degree and category 3 includes those with minimum qualification with bachelor degree in computer science.

The Assam SLRC Computer Test Admit Card can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of SEBA from December 14, 2022. The further details of the skill test for stenographer and driver will be notified later for the candidates.

Candidates must note that the computer test would begin from December 21, 2022 till December 24 for category III, for category I it is scheduled from December 26 to 28 and category 2 is scheduled on December 29, 2022. The shift, shift timings, exam time etc has been given in schedule. For latest updates on SLRC Grade 3 Computer Test, keep checking the SEBA official website.