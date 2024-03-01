Guwahati: Ganja Trade Busted in Hatigaon Raid, Three Youths Held

The Guwahati Police on Friday apprehended three youths and recovered a huge quantity of ganja from their possession, reports said.
According to reports, upon receiving specific inputs, the city police conducted an operation at House no 34 in Hatigaon's Puberun Path earlier in the day.
During the operations, the three youths were apprehended and several packets of ganja were seized. The apprehended youths have been identified as Halif Afridi, Sadik Ul Haque, and Altaf Hussain, sources said.
Reports said that they had been carrying out the illegal ganja trade in Guwahati for three months.
Further, sources informed that Sadik Ul Haque had taken a room for rent along with one of his banker friend named Irshad. However, Sadik was carrying out the illegal business.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the police is currently interrogating the three youths under their custody.