Assam Police Seize Rs 6 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two

The inquiry has also shown that the recovered Ganja was intended to be transported from Guwahati to Patna.
Based on inputs, the Assam police seized Ganja worth Rs 6 crore from a 10-wheeler truck bearing registration number WB 23C 5242 at Srirampur in Gossaigaon under Kokrajhar district on Thursday night.

The police also arrested two persons in connection to the case.

The arrested persons identified as Rahul Kumar and Ravi Kumar are truck drivers by profession and are residents of Bihar.

According to police reports, after receiving a tip, they were able to apprehend and raid the 10-wheeler truck. It was determined at the conclusion of the search that the Ganja was hidden in the truck's hidden chamber.

The inquiry has also shown that the recovered Ganja was intended to be transported from Guwahati to Patna.

