Guwahati Gears Up for Durga Puja: Vehicle Movement Restrictions Announced

To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons, and to provide free passage for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, the following restrictions on vehicle movement will be imposed in the Guwahati city area during Durga Puja from October 9 to October 13, 2024:
A) Restrictions on the Movement of Vehicles:
During Durga Puja, all goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter the city from 4 AM to 12 Noon from October 9 to October 13, 2024.
B) No Entry Restrictions Under the Following Police Stations During Durga Puja (These Restrictions Will Be Imposed From 02:00 PM to 02:00 AM):
a) Dispur PS Area:
Dr. R.P. Road will be one-way from the Ganesh Mandir side towards the Ganeshguri Byover.
No vehicles will be allowed to enter from Zoo Road side (under Ganeshguri Flyover) towards Ganesh Mandir side, Dispur.
No vehicles will be allowed to enter from the Service Road (near Ganeshguri Whole Sale market) to R.P. road/Zoo Road.
b) Basistha PS Area:
Pir Azan Fakir Road (Beltola Marker Road) will be one way from Beltola Tiniali side towards Jayanagar Chariali side.
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Jayanagar Chariali side towards Beltola Tiniali.
Bishnu Rabha Path will be one way from Beltola Tiniali side towards Bhetapara Chariali. No vehicle will be allowed to enter from Bhetapara Tiniali towards Beltola Tiniali via Bishnu Rabha Path.
No vehicles will be allowed to enter on Dr. B.N. Saikia road from Beltola Tiniali towards Basistha Chariali side.
AG office bylane will be one way from AG office side towards Saurav Nagar and Tripura Goli. No vehicles should be allowed to enter from Tripura Gali and Saurav Nagar side.
Parking of vehicles shall be allowed on one side of Tripura Gali. No entry of vehicles from Basistha Chariali towards Beltola Tiniali.
c) Bharalumukh PS Area:
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Fatasil Chariali, Railway Gate No. 6, 7, 8, and from Sati Jaymati Road towards Kumarpara Paanch Ali.
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Chabipool towards Bishnupur and Fatasil Chariali. One-way movement of vehicles will be allowed from Fatasil Chariali to Chabipool.
No vehicles will be allowed entry from RK Choudhury Road to KRC Road.
Parking of vehicles shall not be allowed on A.T. Road (Athgaon flyover to Bharalumukh) and Dinesh Goswami Road (Between Bharalumukh to Kalipur) and RKC road (Gate No.9 to Fatasil Chariali).
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Sluice Gate towards Pragjyotish College on J.P. Agarwala Road.
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Bishnupur Bridge towards Cycle Factory side.
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Haryana Bhawan towards Fatasil Chariali/Kumarpara Panchali.
No vehicles will be allowed entry from Fatasil Chariali towards Kumarpara Paanch Ali.
d) Jalakbari PS Area:
Restriction on the Movement of Vehicular Traffic on A.T. Road:
No goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed to ply towards Jalukbari Rotary from Paltanbazar, Fanbazar, Fatasil, and Bharalumukh.
The restriction will be the same from Sadilapur side towards Pandu Ghat.
Restriction on the Movement of Vehicular Traffic in Pandu Area:
Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Ghat, i.e., Pandu Port Road, will be one-way for LMVs, 3-wheelers, and 2-wheelers. The vehicles coming from Pandu Ghat towards Adabari will ply via Maligaon Chariali.
No vehicle will be allowed to ply towards Pandu Ghat from Maligaon Chariali via Pandu Borbozar Road.
3. Restriction on the Movement of Vehicular Traffic on the Day of Immersion: During the immersion of MAA DURGA idol, except for idol-carrying vehicles, no other vehicles will be allowed to ply from Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Ghat. Only the idol-carrying vehicles will be allowed to ply up to the entry point of the immersion ghat and thereafter they will proceed to their place of origin via Sadilapur 6 No. Calany through NH-27.
e) Panbazar PS: No vehicle will ply from MS Road towards left, i.e., H.B. Road (Sani Mandir) and also straight, i.e., towards Gate No. 4.
f) Chandmari PS/Gertanagar PS:
No vehicle shall be allowed to enter from Anuradha Point to Hatigarh Chariali.
g) Noonmati PS Area:
Vehicles will be allowed to enter from Hatigarh Chariali only. No vehicle will be allowed entry from Bandana Point to Refinery gate via SBI Gali.
h) Latasil PS: No vehicle will be allowed to ply on FC Road between High Court Point (War Memorial) to Latasil Chariali.
C) Restrictions on Movement of City Buses:
Basistha Mandir to Dharapur (via Basistha Chariali-Beltola Tiniali-Survey Supermarket-Ganeshguri flyover-Paltanbazar-AT Road-Bharalumukh-Maligaon) shall move via Basistha Chariali Koinadhors Point- Khanapara Rotary- GS Road-Paltan Bazar- Nepali Mandir AT Road-Bharalumukh- Dharapur.
Adabari Bus Stand to Lalganesh (via Maligaon-Kachari-Rabindra Bhawan Guwahati Club-Chandmari flyover-Zoo Road-Ganeshguri-Ganesh Mandir Kahilipara-Lalganesh) shall move via Maligaon Kachari-Rabindra Bhawan Guwahati Club-Chandmari flyover-Zoo Road flyover-Ganeshquei flyover-Super Market-Last Gate-Rajdhani Masjid-Ganesh Mandir-Lalganesh.
Panjabari to Dharapur (via Sixmile-Super Market-Last Gate-Ganesh Mandir-Zoo Road-Chandmari-MG road) shall move via Panjabari Road-VIP Road-Noonmati Chandmari-MG Road to their destination. From Dharapur, the City Buses shall move via Maligaon-Chandmari-Zoo Road-over Ganeshguri flyover-Sixmile flyover-Panjabari Road.
Hatigaon to Dharapur (via Hatigaon Chariali-Rajdhani Masjid-R.P. Road- Ganeshguri under-bridge-Zoo Road-Chandmari-MG Road-Dharapur) buses shall have to return back via Dharapur-MG Road-Chandmari-Zoo Road-Ganeshguri flyover-Supermarket-Last Gate-Rajdhani Masjid-Hatigaon Chariali-Hatigaon.
D) Proposed Route for Commercial Passenger Vehicles:
Commercial passenger vehicles, particularly those having All Assam Tourist Permit coming from the Lower Assam side, will be terminated at Adabari bus terminus during the days of the Puja. Similarly, vehicles coming from the Upper Assam side shall be allowed to come up to ISBT, Betkuchi.
The ASTC undertaking buses coming from Lower Assam side to Paltanbazar side shall not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari and will be diverted to ISBT.