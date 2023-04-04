Guwahati Gears Up to Host First-Ever IPL Match

Guwahati is all set to host its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm, with the gates opening at 5 pm, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) informed on Tuesday.

The association informed that a musical and dance program at 05:30 pm before the start of the match will be held. During the innings break, spectators will be treated to an attractive laser show. That apart, during the match there will be pyrotechnics, comet and fireworks show to make the match more lively and attractive.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police have made parking arrangements in the adjoining areas of the stadium to ensure the smooth conduct of the match. However, car pass holders will be allowed to enter the Stadium Premises. The ACA has also arranged for food and drinking water facilities in and around the stadium for the convenience of the spectators.

The ACA office bearers have urged the public to extend their support to ensure the successful conduct of the match. The association hopes that the success of this match will pave the way for more IPL matches to be held in the city in the future.

This marks an exciting moment for cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati as the city is all geared up to host its first-ever IPL match. The match promises to be an enthralling experience for both the players and spectators alike.