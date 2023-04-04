Assam: DCP Announces Safety Measures for IPL Matches in City

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has made important announcements regarding the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the city.

In a press conference, the DCP highlighted the roadmap and the measures that have been put in place to ensure a safe and secure environment for players and spectators alike.

One of the key points of the press conference was the announcement regarding vehicular movement. The Deputy Commissioner stated that vehicles can travel from Barsapara towards Lokhra, but vehicles coming from Lokhra are prohibited. Heavy vehicles are also prohibited on AK Dev Road and on the highway. These measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to prevent any untoward incidents.

Furthermore, it was announced that certain items such as helmets, water bottles, and other objects are prohibited inside the stadium. This decision has been made in the interest of public safety and to ensure that no objects are thrown onto the field of play during the matches.

Spectators will be able to sit in seven designated blocks within the stadium. These blocks have been carefully chosen to provide the best possible view of the match and to ensure that social distancing measures can be followed. It is important to note that all spectators must follow the guidelines set forth by the authorities to ensure the safety of all those present.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted that these measures will be in effect on the 5th and 8th of April. It is imperative that all those planning to attend the matches follow these guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone present.

In conclusion, the press conference held by the Deputy Commissioner of Police was an important step towards ensuring the safety and security of players and spectators during the upcoming IPL matches. The measures put in place will help to prevent any untoward incidents and provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all.