Suspicious Death in Guwahati: Woman’s Body Taken to Hospital Before Police Alert

A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Krishna Nagar’s Shankar Tila, triggering controversy. The deceased, identified as Moromi Deka, was the mother of a one-month-old baby.

Advertisment

The incident reportedly occurred at night, but her family took the body to the hospital in the morning without informing the police. While the family claims it was a suicide, locals suspect foul play, alleging it to be a premeditated murder. Reports suggest that the noose was cut before the body was taken away.

Dispur Police have launched an investigation. Moromi had married Hiranya Deka one and a half years ago after his divorce from his first wife.

Her family stated that she had been undergoing medical treatment and was mentally distressed. However, a suicide note recovered from the scene mentioned that no one was responsible for her death.

The city police are probing all possible angles as suspicions grow over the circumstances of her demise.

Also Read: Triple Murder in Guwahati: Woman, Daughter, and Husband Found Dead