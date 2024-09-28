Guwahati Girl Charged with Mother's Murder Alleges Gender Bias and Abuse at Home

Explosive allegations have been made by the minor girl who was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering her mother in a fit of rage in Guwahati.
The accused, a promising tennis player named Tania Kumari (17), was taken into custody following the death of her 40-year-old mother, Manju Devi. Reports indicate that Tania used a mortar and pestle to kill her mother during a heated argument.
In her statements, Tania said that she does not feel guilty of the crime. she alleged that her father, Deep Chand Prasad, a tennis coach, subjected her to both physical and mental abuse. She claims her mother failed to support her when she sought help, leaving her feeling trapped in a hostile home environment.
Tania expressed that the family atmosphere was fraught with conflict, and she felt her parents despised her for being a girl.
The incident occurred at their apartment in Purnima Mansion in city’s Chachal area, shortly after her father left for work. According to reports, a heated argument erupted between Tania and her mother, escalating to violence that ultimately led to Manju’s death.