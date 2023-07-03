I Quit: Guwahati Youth’s Last Note Before He Went Missing From Basistha

A 29-year-old youth has allegedly been reported missing for the past four days from Kalibari in Guwahati’s Basistha.
According to the family members, the missing youth identified as Pranav Das left his house three days ago in the evening, leaving behind a note which read “I’m sorry that I’m a huge disappointment to everyone. I quit.” His family has been unable to locate him since then.
Sources also indicate that Pranav left his home without taking his mobile phone, identity card, and any other essential document.
According to sources, Pranav was working as an accountant at a steel agency.
While speaking to the media Pranav’s sister revealed that he had been dealing with depression issues for a few days, but he never confided in the family about his struggles.
“On June 30, Pranav stayed home as he was not feeling well and even visited the doctor in the morning due to stomach issues. During the day, he appeared normal, engaging in conversations with the family and playing with the dogs. After having lunch, all of us went to take nap, and around 3:55 pm, I heard someone leaving through the backdoor. Normally, when he had no obligations, Pranav would go for walks or visit a friend in Pilingkata. However, his friend informed me that Pranav had not responded to any calls for the past two days,” she added.
Distressed by the situation, his family immediately approached the Basistha police, seeking their assistance.
However, the family alleges that the police did not take the matter seriously. In a plea for help, the family has requested that anyone who finds Pranav Das should contact them at 6000643787.