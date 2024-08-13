Guwahati Girl Disappears After School; Search Underway

A minor girl has gone missing from Guwahati’s Pub Sarania area while she was returning home from school on Monday.
The missing, identified as Nayana Toti, is a student of class 4 at Pub Sarania LP School. Sources revealed that she was dismissed from school earlier in the day. Her parents, who had planned to pick her up, arrived to find that she was already gone.
Her family began a desperate search for her in the neighborhood and surrounding areas late into the night, continuing until 2 am. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to locate her.
Deeply worried by the situation, the girl’s family has expressed their dissatisfaction with the police's response, alleging that the police are not acting with the urgency they believe the case warrants.
The search operation is ongoing as of the time of this report.