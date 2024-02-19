Guwahati Girl Eloped For Love, Rescued From Nagaon's Dhing

Amid a string of similar incidents in the recent past, a young woman, who went missing from Guwahati was found from Nagaon in Assam, reports on Monday claimed.
A complaint was registered at the Bhangagarh Police Station in Guwahati regarding the matter which informed that the girl, a resident of Harijan Colony in the Rupnagar area of the city had suspiciously gone missing.
The victim's family filed a missing person report numbered 16/24 which claimed that their girl, aged 17 years old, had been missing since Saturday (February 17).
Meanwhile, having commenced their search operation, the Guwahati Police were able to locate the girl swiftly. She was located and later rescued from Gorubazar in Dhing in the Nagaon district of Assam.
It later came to the fore that she had eloped with a youth who took her on the pretext of forging a romantic relationship. The accused youth was identified by the police as Deb Baspor.