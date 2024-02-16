Guwahati Missing Case: 3 Arrested Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

The three accused boys who were arrested in connection to the missing schoolgirl’s case in Guwahati have been reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.
Earlier today, the three accused were produced before the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Guwahati, reports said. They will again be produced before the court after there 14-day custody period is over.
As per reports, the medical examination of the three accused Madhab Das, Arun Das and Rahul Kalita were held today.
On Wednesday, the two girls identified as Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhomik had gone missing from Noonmati locality in Guwahati. They were however rescued from Tihu today.
Astonishing facts have been revealed by the police after the missing case. As per reports, the two girls had fallen prey to human traffickers. They were shifted from Guwahati to Tihu by accused Madhab Das via train, sources said.
Reportedly, in Tihu, the girls were kept at Arun Das's sister Junumoni Ramchiary's residence.
Further, Madhab is a visually impaired boy who sings on train platforms. It is still unclear as to how the girls were acquainted to him. Reportedly, the police is currently interrogating him.
Madhab and Arun were nabbed from Tihu in Nalbari district, whereas Rahul was nabbed by the Noonmati Police on Thursday evening.