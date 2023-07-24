Guwahati Girl Goes Missing In Bengaluru; Family Accuse Husband Of Foul-Play

A young girl hailing from Guwahati in Assam has reportedly gone missing in Bengaluru. The missing girl has been identified as Kanjulata Das alias Arifa Begum.
According to information received, the young girl along with her husband, namely Sabir Ali, had gone to Bengaluru a month before. However, only Sabir returned to Guwahati, prompting speculations that the girl might have fallen victim to foul-play.
It is learned that Sabir Ali and Kanjulata Das (now known as Arifa Begum) had eloped from their homes and married each other five years prior. She was just 15 then.
The family members of the missing girl, especially her brother, alleged that the Kanjulata was subjected to harassment by her husband and they suspect that she might have been murdered or sold off to human traffickers.
Taking cognizance, her brother lodged a missing complaint at Latasil police station in Guwahati, following which the husband, Sabir Ali, was taken into custody.
Further investigation is on.