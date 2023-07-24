Manipur: BJP MLA Lambasts PM Modi Over Govt's Inaction; Alleges "Cover Up" By CM

Haokip, a BJP MLA from Saikot in Manipur’s Churachandpur, referred PM Modi’s US state visit amid the raging violence in Manipur, saying that the Prime Minister has "entirely misplaced" priorities. He claimed that he was unable to reach PM Modi after repeated attempts. He further said that it is a "modicum of humanity" to pay attention to resolve the matter where people are getting killed

“We've sought, as representatives of the people, an appointment with the Prime Minister. There was no response. Till today, we're still waiting for the opportunity to apprise him the gravity of the situation,” he said.