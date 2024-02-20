Guwahati Girls Missing: Woman's Hand Turns Heads, Shocking Facts Emerge

In connection with the mysterious disappearance of three minor schoolgirls from Guwahati, who were subsequently rescued, the name of woman has now surfaced.
On Tuesday, the three schoolgirls, missing for about three days were rescued by the police from Kamalajari Gaon village located in the Sonapur subdivision of the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
They had been reported missing since last Saturday (February 17). After the girls were rescued, they were questioned about the details of their ordeal to establish how they went missing.
And now, it has been revealed that the woman had provided them with a place to stay in Sonapur. The girls had gone to her place after only knowing the woman for a day.
They had reportedly taken a train from Narengi to Digaru on February 18, for a short trip. While on their way back home that evening, they came in contact with the said woman at the railway station.
From there, the woman took the three girls to her home in Sonapur's Kamalajari Gaon persuading them that it was evening already and it would be unsafe to travel at the time.
After spending the night at the woman's place, they were set to return on February 19. However, as they could not manage to find a train, they decided to stay back at her residence.
However, neither the girls, nor the woman who kept them tried to contact the parents to inform them of their whereabouts, raising suspicions.
Elsewhere, on Monday, Pragjyotishpur Police registered a missing persons case and initiated a search. They tracked the mobile's location and were able to recover the girls from Sonapur.
Meanwhile, the detention of two youths named Nayan Jyoti Das and Subal Ronghang has given the case a new angle. A full blown police investigation will only reveal the exact details.