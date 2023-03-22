Guwahati: GMC Chief Engineer Arrested for Accepting Bribe

The chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been arrested for demanding and accepting bribe.

A team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell trapped red-handed and arrested the chief engineer identified as Indrajit Bora on Wednesday.

According to sources, Bora was arrested while he was accepting Rs 4,000 from the complainant for releasing his security deposit. The compalinant has been identified as a contractor.

Meanwhile, ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informing this through twitter, wrote, “A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and apprehended Sh Indrajit Bora, Chief Engineer, O/O Guwahati Municipal Corp. immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.”