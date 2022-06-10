Guwahati: GMC Continues Eviction Drives Against Illegal Street Vendors

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) continues its eviction drives against street vendors illegally encroaching footpaths and roadside areas of Guwahati city.

The eviction drives were carried out by the Enforcement Branch of GMC in the interest of public service. This week street vendors of Bhangagarh, Ulubari (B.K. Kakoty Road), Kalapahar (Colony Bazar) and Lachit Nagar areas were evicted.

Hundreds of street vendors have been evicted in the city since June 1 amid strong resistance from traders and ignoring the demand of the vendors’ association of setting up designated vending zones ahead of the eviction drive.

The civic body in a statement earlier said, “The eviction drives are conducted in the interest of public service by the enforcement branch of GMC. It aimed mainly at clearing traffic congestion created by the street vendors. The enforcement wing of GMC plans to intensify its eviction drives in upcoming days.”

The city has around 20,000 street vendors; of which 8,500 are registered hawkers. There was a confrontation between the All Assam Street Vendors’ Association and newly elected GMC mayor Mrigen Sarania on June 1, after he had ordered the traders to immediately remove their stalls before the eviction drive.

Following this, the association asked the GMC to notify the 10 locations that have been identified as designated vending zones before evicting the traders. Association president Chandan Goswami said the GMC had identified the 10 locations in December last year and assured them to notify them.

The identified locations for setting up vending zones in a bid to make footpaths and streetside free for pedestrians include Borbari, Kachari, Ganeshguri, Bhangagarh, Uzan Bazar, Silpukhuri and PanBazar in the city.