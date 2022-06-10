Social Worker and Brother of Keshab Mahanta, Ratul Mahanta Dies at 45

Noted social worker and brother of Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta, Ratul Mahanta passed away on Friday morning. Ratul Mahanta died at a private hospital in Tezpur at around 8.30 am today.

Notably, he was under treatment for long as he was suffering from a critical disease. He was 45.

The untimely demise of Ratul Mahanta has shocked all the well-wishers. He left behind his mother, brothers Keshab Mahanta, Kanu Mahanta, Krishna Mahanta and student leader Moni Mahanta.

Kaliabor Press club, Kaliabor student union condoled the death of Mahanta.