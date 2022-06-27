Guwahati: GMC Vehicle Rams Into Youth In Hatigaon, Kills Him

A youth was killed in a tragic road accident at Hatigaon in Guwahati on Monday after being hit by a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) vehicle.

The accident took place in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati today. A GMC garbage pickup truck was involved in the accident.

According to reports, the speeding vehicle rammed into the youth, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, the deceased individual has been identified as Teertha Pratim Deka. A resident of the Narangi area in Guwahati, he was 32 years old.

Deka was associated with KIA Motors as a salesperson. Prior to that, he had worked with Hyundai Motors.

Police arrived at the spot and recovered the body of the deceased. It has been sent for post-mortem to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The GMC vehicle that caused the accident, had registration numbers AS 01 DO 4362.

In the meantime, enraged locals have blocked the Hatigaon-Bhetapara road following the accident.