AHSEC Declares Higher Secondary Results In Assam

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the higher secondary (HS) results on Monday at 9 am.

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Saturday said, "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results."

The results for the three streams, that is, science, arts and commerce were declared today.

According to data from AHSEC, the topper in the science stream with 491 marks out of 500 is Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang.

The second position was secured by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh, who got 488 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Surajit Sutradhar of Concept Senior Secondary School in Nagaon who got 486 marks out of 500.

In the commerce stream, the highest marks were secured by Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Cachar who got 482 out of 500 marks.

The second spot was secured by Manosh Jyoti Borthakur of Crescent Academy in Jorhat, who got 476 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Nikhil Gupta of RD Senior Secondary School in Tinsukia who got 474 marks out of 500.

In the arts stream, Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia secured the top position with 487 marks obtained out of 500.

The second spot was secured by Bidisha Misra of Sankardev Academy in Nalbari, who got 486 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Sudipta Debnath of Sankardev Senior Secondary School in Hojai who got 483 marks out of 500 and Niloy Kurmi of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon, who got 483 out of 500.

Here is the list of top 10 students who secured the highest marks in each stream.