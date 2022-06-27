AHSEC Declares Higher Secondary Results In Assam

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the higher secondary (HS) results on Monday at 9 am.
Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Saturday said, "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results."
The results for the three streams, that is, science, arts and commerce were declared today.
According to data from AHSEC, the topper in the science stream with 491 marks out of 500 is Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang.
The second position was secured by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh, who got 488 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Surajit Sutradhar of Concept Senior Secondary School in Nagaon who got 486 marks out of 500.
In the commerce stream, the highest marks were secured by Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Cachar who got 482 out of 500 marks.
The second spot was secured by Manosh Jyoti Borthakur of Crescent Academy in Jorhat, who got 476 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Nikhil Gupta of RD Senior Secondary School in Tinsukia who got 474 marks out of 500.
In the arts stream, Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia secured the top position with 487 marks obtained out of 500.
The second spot was secured by Bidisha Misra of Sankardev Academy in Nalbari, who got 486 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Sudipta Debnath of Sankardev Senior Secondary School in Hojai who got 483 marks out of 500 and Niloy Kurmi of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon, who got 483 out of 500.
Here is the list of top 10 students who secured the highest marks in each stream.
It may be noted that a total of 1,56,107 students appeared in the arts stream of which 29,487 students secured first division, 52,944 secured second division and 47,893 got third division. The pass percentage was recorded at 83.48 per cent.
Similarly, in the commerce stream, 15,199 students sat for the exam of which 5018 secured first division, 5186 got second and 3060 were placed in the third division. The pass percentage stood at 87.27 per cent.
As many as 33,534 students appeared in the exams from the science stream of which, 20,171 secured first division, 9,833 got second division and 911 students bagged the third division. The pass percentage was recorded at 92.19 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the district-wise report of students released by the AHSEC, in the science stream, Baksa district performed the best, with a pass percentage of 98.27 per cent. Nalbari came in second with a pass percentage of 97.99 per cent, while Sivasagar district secured a pass percentage of 97.83 per cent. The pass percentage in the Kamrup (metro) district in the stream stood at 92.62 per cent.
In addition, in the commerce stream, Majuli district performed the best securing a pass percentage of 100 per cent. In second stood South Salmara with 96.77 per cent of students passing, while Baksa district came in third with a pass percentage of 96.53 per cent. The Kamrup (metro) district’s pass percentage was recorded at 89.31 per cent.
Likewise, Dhemaji recorded the highest pass percentage of 94.67 per cent in the arts stream with Nalbari securing second spot with 93.54 per cent and Lakhimpur recording a pass percentage of 92.99 per cent. The pass percentage of Kamrup (metro) was 81.52 per cent.
Students will be able check their results on the official websites: sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
For all information regarding results, re-checking and the rest, students can download the file here.