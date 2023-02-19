Guwahati: GMCH Doctor Hangs Self at Residence in Hatigaon

In a sensational incident, a doctor of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Hatigaon.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Dr. Ivy Sharma, who was the assistant professor of the department of pathology at GMCH.

According to sources, Sharma was found dead at her residence in Hatigaon’s Basisthapur Lane No. 3 early on Sunday morning. Her body was recovered hanging at her daughter’s room.

Reportedly, Dr. Sharma’s husband Dr. Debojit Choudhury was present at home when the incident took place. He was in another room of the house. After searching for his wife, he found her locked inside their daughter room. After continuous efforts, he broke open the door of the room and recovered her body hanging from the fan.

She was then rushed to the GMCH where the doctors declared her dead. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

However, the reason due to which she took the unfortunate step has not been ascertained as of now.