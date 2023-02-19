Assam: Man Found Dead inside Train at Biswanath

Body of a man was found in a compartment of a train at Biswanath Chariali district of Assam.

The man was laying unconscious in one of the compartments of Guwahati-Naharlagun Donipolo Express.

The man was found by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The RPF carried the man to the Biswanath Sub-Division Hospital after which he was pronounced dead by the health authorities.

The deceased was identified as Khagen Hazarika. He was a resident of Gohpur's Hatibandha Village in Biswanath Chariali.

However, a lot about the case is to be unveiled.

In a similar instance, a man was found dead inside a parked car in Guwahati city during the early hours of September 26, 2023.

The deceased was identified as Kankan Kalita (27) who hailed from Rangia in Kamrup.

According to reports, Kalita was found inside a car bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BM 2806’ which was parked on the roadside.

Police said that Kankan was a driver by profession and succumbed due to a heart attack.

The legal authorities later reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.