Guwahati: GMC's Dumper Truck Crashes into Car; One Dead

A speeding dumper truck from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) collided with a car in Guwahati's Beltola locality, killing one person on the spot.
According to reports, the driver of a GMC dumper truck with registration number AS 01 LC 1944 traveling in the other direction lost control and crashed with the four-wheeler AS 14 E 2218 this morning.
The deceased has been identified as Nipendra Nath, a retired person, as per sources.
Initially, he was sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition, but the resident doctors ruled him dead.
Meanwhile, in another fatal road accident in Biswanath district of Assam, the handyman of a dumper truck perished when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into a ditch and crashed.
The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Das.
Earlier today, a night super bus with registration number AS 06 BC 5125 carrying more than 30 passengers skidded off the road on National Highway 37 after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Sontalisiga locality, Gaurisagar police station, Sivasagar district, and fell into mud nearby.
Some of the passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.