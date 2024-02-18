Assam: 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents, 2 Others Injured
An army vehicle ran over a youth killing him on the spot at Bhalukpong in Assam's Sonitpur on Sunday. The vehicle, identified as an army ambulance, was speeding which resulted in the accident.
The deceased youth was identified as Raj Kumar Rabha. Reports stated that the vehicle that caused the accident belonged to the army's 449 unit.
Meanwhile, Chariduar Police seized the ambulance and opened an investigation into the matter.
Elsewhere, in Assam's Golaghat, a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a freight-carrying vehicle led to the death of another youth.
As per the reports, the accident took place between a motorcycle and a Bolero pick-up vehicle leading to the death of the rider of the two-wheeler.
Meanwhile, two other youths were also injured in the incident. While the deceased youth was identified as Bogai Koiri, the injured duo was identified as Antus Gan and Ramesh Karmakar.
The trio were on the same motorcycle that met with the accident. They were on the way to Gatanga tea estate when the accident took place.