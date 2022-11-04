Guwahati: GoA Inks MoU with Bright Star Investments for 2nd Medical College

Government of Assam on Friday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bright Star Investments Pvt. Limited at Janata Bhawan in Dispur for second medical college in Guwahati.

The second medical college in the city will be named Pragjyotishpur Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The session of the new medical college in Guwahati will start from 2024.”

“Within the next five years, there will be 24 medical colleges in the state and following the construction work of all the medical colleges, MBBS seats will be 2,700,” he added.

Bright Start Investments Pvt. Limited will invest of Rs. 150 crores for the medical college.