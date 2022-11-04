Assam: Major Fire In Karimganj's Commercial Hub Burns Down 2 Shops

The largest commercial hub of Karimganj in Assam was barely saved after a massive fire broke out on Friday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at Madan Mohan Akhra Road in Karimganj that houses the city’s largest commercial centre.

At least two business establishments in the market area were burnt to the ground in the major fire that broke out today. The gutted shops reportedly belonged to Benu Deb and Nirmal Dutta.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Benu Deb had a tea stall from which the broke out. Flames erupted after a cylinder in the tea stall exploded, suspect officials.

However, with swift action from the city’s fire department, the fire was brought under control promptly, preventing the fire to spread to other establishments.

As many as two fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and they were able to bring the flames under control.

Moreover, no loss of lives or injuries have been reported from the incident so far.