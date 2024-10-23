Guwahati Grapples with Rising Dengue Cases; Zoo Road Worst-Hit

Guwahati is once again grappling with a dengue outbreak, as the number of cases continue to rise steadily across the city. Residents are becoming increasingly worried as dengue infections, especially in certain areas, have surged at an alarming rate.
The Zoo Road locality has emerged as one of the worst-hit areas, with a sharp spike in cases over the past few weeks.
In particular, localities such as Bhaskar Nagar, Karbi Path, Ambikagiri Nagar, and the Bamunimaidam Railway Colony have been declared ‘Red Zone’ areas due to the high number of dengue cases reported there.
Hospitals in the city, including KGMT Hospital, are seeing a steady stream of dengue patients. Reports suggest that over the past month, KGMT Hospital alone has admitted between 30 and 40 patients suffering from dengue-related complications
Despite the severity of the outbreak, many residents feel that the concerned authorities are not taking the issue as seriously as they should.