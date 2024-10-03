WHO Launches Plan to Combat Dengue, Arboviral Diseases

The World Health Organization (WHO) unveiled a comprehensive global strategy on Thursday aimed at tackling the escalating threat posed by dengue and other deadly arboviruses, which have impacted millions globally and placed billions at risk.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “The rapid spread of dengue and other arboviral diseases in recent years is an alarming trend that demands a coordinated response across sectors and across borders.”
Arboviruses are transmitted to humans through mosquitoes, ticks, and other arthropods, leading to various diseases. Dengue has emerged as the most concerning arboviral disease, with the WHO reporting that cases have nearly doubled each year since 2021. As of August this year, there have been over 12.3 million reported cases, resulting in more than 6,000 fatalities.
Dr. Tedros noted that the WHO’s initiative aims to “turn the tide” against these diseases, highlighting that the proposed measures could “protect vulnerable populations and pave the way for a healthier future.”
He urged collective action, stating, “Everyone has a role to play in the fight against dengue, from maintaining clean environments to supporting vector control and seeking and providing timely medical care.”
The WHO has identified key factors contributing to the spread of dengue, including unplanned urbanization, inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene practices, climate change, and increased international travel.
Dr. Raman Velayudhan, head of the WHO's global program on neglected tropical diseases, pointed out that dengue is now endemic in over 130 countries, with similar trends observed for other arboviral diseases like Zika and chikungunya, especially in the Americas.
Dengue predominantly thrives in tropical and subtropical climates, particularly in Southeast Asia, the Western Pacific, and the Americas. This year, the American region has reported the majority of dengue cases, while the situation in Africa is also concerning. The Africa CDC has documented more than 15,000 cases across 13 countries this year, exacerbating challenges amid ongoing conflicts and natural disasters that strain already fragile health systems.
Dr. Velayudhan highlighted the urgency of a robust strategy, stating, “This global escalation underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to mitigate risks and safeguard populations, particularly in urban centers, which are at greater risk.” While most people recover from dengue within one to two weeks, severe cases can lead to death.
The WHO emphasizes that prevention is the most effective defense against dengue, urging individuals to avoid mosquito bites by covering up, especially during the daytime. Additionally, chikungunya, which is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, has been reported in 118 countries, with Brazil experiencing the highest circulation rates.
Dr. Diana Rojas Alvarez, team lead on arboviruses at the WHO, noted that vulnerable populations—including newborns, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions—are at higher risk of severe outcomes. She stressed the importance of strengthening detection, surveillance, and testing activities to prevent misdiagnoses among co-circulating arboviruses like Zika and Oropouche.
In response to the growing threat, the WHO has called on governments to implement five key components of its strategic plan: emergency coordination activities, collaborative detection and surveillance, community protection and prevention measures, safe and scalable care to prevent illness and death, and access to countermeasures, including research for improved treatments and vaccines.
The WHO estimates that $55 million will be required to implement the plan over the next year, underscoring the critical need for a unified global response to safeguard public health against the rising tide of arboviral diseases.