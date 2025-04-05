Guwahati: GMCH Nurse Allegedly Assaulted by Colleague, Fractures Hand

A routine day at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) turned chaotic when an argument between two female employees inside the central pharmacy spiraled into a violent confrontation.

Sources revealed that a staff nurse, Ritumoni Das, suffered a fractured hand after allegedly being assaulted by a contractual fourth-grade employee, Nandita Sharma. Following the incident, both individuals filed separate FIRs at Bhangagarh Police Station.

While the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, reports indicate that the verbal altercation quickly escalated into physical violence, which led to injuries.

The police have now launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the clash.

