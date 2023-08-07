Guwahati: Group Of Men Create Ruckus at Basistha Temple

The premises of the Basistha temple in Guwahati witnessed a chaotic scene on Monday, as a group of young men, who claimed to be Bol-Bom devotees, created a ruckus in the name of worshipping Lord Shiva.
The men entered the temple after consuming liquor, ganja, and drugs, and behaved in an unruly and indecent manner. They also carried drug containers in their hands and even gave them to young children.
Bol Bom is a religious practice that involves carrying water from the river and offering it to Lord Shiva at the temple. It is usually done on Mondays during the month of Shravan. However, some people misuse this practice and indulge in intoxication and hooliganism in the name of devotion.
The temple authorities and the devotees were shocked and outraged by the miscreants’ actions and tried to stop them. However, the men resisted and abused them verbally and physically.
The administration has been criticised for its lack of attention and security arrangements at the temple. The devotees have demanded strict action against the offenders and urged the administration to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. They have also appealed to the public to respect the religious sentiments of others and follow the norms of decency and discipline.