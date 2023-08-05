Land Acquisition Process Begins For Kamakhya Corridor Project

The Assam Government has initiated the land acquisition process for the Kamakhya corridor project, which aims to beautify and develop the area around the Kamakhya temple.
The administration has sent notices to the landowners whose properties will be affected by the project. The administration has also prepared a list of the land parcels and sent it to the Kamakhya Dham for verification.
The government has claimed that the project will enhance the religious and cultural significance of the temple and boost tourism in the state.
The Kamakhya temple situated at the Nilachal hills in Guwahati is one of the oldest and most revered centers of Tantric practices, dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya.
The Assam Government has decided to renovate the temple which will make it look even more stunning. The government created a model for the state-of-the-art 'Maa Kamakhya Corridor'.
As per reports, the renovation of the corridor will be on par with Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakal Corridor. It will have a Pravesh Prangan, Maa Chinnamasta Prangan, and Maa Kamakhya Prangan. Prangan is ‘corridor’ in English. Temples will be renovated and enhanced as per the plan.
A set of pathways will be constructed for devotees. In summer, there will be pathways with covered roofs. Apart from this, a VIP pathway will also be built. At the main entrance, the plantation will cover both sides of the road. In the blueprint, the focus is on space, greenery, and aesthetics of the temples.