Guwahati: Group of Women Assault Man In Public Display; Cops Intervene

In a dramatic turn of events, a man was assaulted by a group of five women in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area, causing a sensation among the local residents.
The incident took place on Tuesday and drew a sizable crowd of onlookers as the situation escalated.
According to sources, the altercation began when the women confronted the man which quickly turned violent with the group of women physically attacking the man.
Local police were alerted to the disturbance and arrived at the scene. They managed to intervene and detained three of the women involved, along with another man who also assaulted the victim. However, two of the women fled the area before they could apprehend them.
The police also seized the Alto vehicle allegedly used by the women.
The motive behind the assault remains unclear, but initial reports suggest that the man claimed he was being blackmailed by the women for a sum of Rs 50,000.
Further investigation is underway.