New Details Emerge in Guwahati Road Accident Case Near Handique Girls' College

In a significant development regarding the road accident near Handique Girls' College in Panbazar last Saturday morning, new findings from the Guwahati city police investigation have surfaced.
According to latest reports, the investigation indicates that the wife of a senior journalist was allegedly involved in the incident. Her i20 vehicle, bearing registration number AS01BY0044, reportedly collided with Bhargab Jyoti Barman from Sarupeta locality, after which the vehicle fled the scene.
Traffic police recovered particles of the vehicle at the accident spot, prompting a search operation to locate the remaining parts. Subsequently, the ill-fated vehicle has been seized and is currently held at Panbazar police station.
Panbazar police have registered a case (No. 155/24) under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.
The latest analysis suggests that Bhargab Jyoti Barman may have succumbed to injuries caused by the i20 vehicle, contrary to initial reports attributing his death to a collision with a divider. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain further details and legal proceedings are expected to follow as the case unfolds.