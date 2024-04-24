Guwahati: GRP Personnel, Home Guard Nabbed for Demanding Money from Smugglers

Four Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and a Home Guard were reportedly apprehended for allegedly demanding money from gold smugglers at the Kamakhya Railway Station, reports said on Wednesday.
As per reports, the apprehended GRP jawans have been identified as Naba Das, Rubul Hussain and Rishikesh Baishnav. On the other hand, the home guard has been identified as Shahjahan Ali.
Reportedly, another home guard named Nur Mohammad Ali is currently absconding.
According to reports, the jawans were caught red-handed after they accepted Rs 4 lakh from gold smugglers at platform No. 1 of the Kamakhya Railway Station on Tuesday.
The jawans were nabbed after directives were passed by the Superintendent of Railway Police. All the arrested jawans have been shifted to six days police custody.
They are currently lodged at the Kamakhya GRP Out Post, reports added.