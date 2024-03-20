Major Drug Busts at Guwahati Railway Station: GRP Seizes Morphine & Yaba Tablets
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at Guwahati railway station intercepted two individuals and seized substantial quantities of narcotics during routine checks on two separate trains today.
First Incident:
During a thorough inspection of Train no. 20593 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, GRP officials apprehended Jahangir Alam, aged 60, who was traveling from Dimapur to Lucknow. Upon searching his belongings, the officers discovered two packets suspected to contain Morphine, weighing a total of 520 grams and 1.083 kilograms. Jahangir Alam's details, including his name, age, and residential address (S/O- Lt. Mukhtar Ahmed, R/O- Vill- 20 H/6 Linton Street P.O-Entally, P.S- Beniapukur, Dist- Kolkata, West Bengal, 700014), have been recorded for further investigation.
Second Incident:
In another instance, GRP personnel apprehended Ali Saheb, aged 45, aboard Train no. 12516 Silchar Coimbatore Express, Coach no B4, Seat no 63. Ali Saheb, who was traveling from Silchar to Coochbehar, was found in possession of approximately 10,000 suspected Yaba Tablets, concealed in blue plastic packets. Each packet contained 200 Yaba tablets. Ali Saheb's identification details, including his name, age, and residential address (S/o late Habiulla, Vill- karala PS- Sahebganj Dist- Coochbehar, West Bengal), have been documented for further legal proceedings.
These significant seizures underscore the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and maintain security within the railway network. The GRP is working diligently to identify and apprehend individuals involved in illegal drug activities, contributing to the safeguarding of public safety and the prevention of substance abuse.