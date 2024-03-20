Major Drug Busts at Guwahati Railway Station: GRP Seizes Morphine & Yaba Tablets

First Incident:

During a thorough inspection of Train no. 20593 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, GRP officials apprehended Jahangir Alam, aged 60, who was traveling from Dimapur to Lucknow. Upon searching his belongings, the officers discovered two packets suspected to contain Morphine, weighing a total of 520 grams and 1.083 kilograms. Jahangir Alam's details, including his name, age, and residential address (S/O- Lt. Mukhtar Ahmed, R/O- Vill- 20 H/6 Linton Street P.O-Entally, P.S- Beniapukur, Dist- Kolkata, West Bengal, 700014), have been recorded for further investigation.