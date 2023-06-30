Guwahati: GU, Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati selected for State NSS Award

Gauhati University and Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati has been selected for the State NSS Award for the session 2021-22 under the National Service Scheme State Cell in the state-wide selection process conducted by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam.
GU NSS Cell and Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati DSW & NSS Programme Coordinator, Gauhati University NSS Cell have been selected for this prestigious award for the first time in Assam.
The award is given for their outstanding contributions in the field of social and community service. Dr. Ashwini Kumar Deka, Program Officer, Rangapara College, Dr. Rumamani Deka of S B Deorah College and Ayez Ali of Pub Kamrup College have been selected for the State NSS Award under the Program Officer category under GU NSS Cell.
In the volunteer category, Dolly Choudhury of Gauhati University Campus NSS Unit, Jayanta Das of North Guwahati College, Niha Boro of LGB Girls College, Mehfuz Ali of S B Deorah College and Chayanika Bhardwaj of Bihali Degree College were selected under the volunteer category awards.
The award winners were congratulated by GU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique and the Registrar, GU Dr. Hemant Kumar Nath. The awards will be conferred in a ceremonial function to be organized soon by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam.