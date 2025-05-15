Guwahati: Guard Wall Collapse in Beltola Leaves Several Seriously Injured

Panic gripped Guwahati’s bustling Beltola market this afternoon when a guard wall collapsed unexpectedly, injuring at least four individuals, including a woman in critical condition.

The incident occurred near the market center, a site frequented by traders from various parts of the region. The collapse is believed to have been caused by damage to the guard wall on the banks of the Bahini River. Eyewitnesses said the wall came down without warning, triggering chaos among vendors and shoppers.

“I had just finished lunch and sat down when the wall suddenly gave way. It was terrifying—people were screaming and running everywhere,” recounted a fellow vendor, still shaken by the ordeal.

Among the injured is Anju (Rongpi) Rahang, who was rushed to Agile Hospital but later transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition. Another severely injured victim, Laiphung Boro, is currently undergoing treatment at Agile Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Muktar Deory (60), from 2 No. Chilaguti, Baksa; Laifan Boro (46), from Dangar Makha, Baksa; Bhogila Rajbongshi (60), from Kohora, Komarkuchi, Kamrup (M); and Anju Rongpi (50), from Khetri Borbitoli, Kamrup (M).

Emergency services responded swiftly, and the injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the structural integrity of public infrastructure in the area. Local authorities are expected to launch an inquiry into the cause of the collapse. Meanwhile, shopkeepers and market-goers are calling for immediate repairs and safety audits to prevent such disasters in the future.

With Beltola market serving as a key commercial hub for traders and customers alike, today's mishap underscores the urgent need for enhanced civic vigilance and infrastructure maintenance.