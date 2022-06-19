Guwahati: Guard Wall Collapses after Landslide at Navagraha

Another landslide has been reported in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday.

The landslide occurred after the guard wall of an under construction building collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

The incident has been reported from Chitrachal in Navagraha.

The steps that lead to the building at the hill have also broken after the guard wall collapsed.

The guard wall was constructed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The owner of the house has been identified as Dimbeswar Kakoty.

The officials from the district administration arrived at the spot after the incident to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, another landslide was reported at Anand Nagar in North Guwahati today. The landslide occurred after mud from the hills gushed into the house, breaking the walls of the house. The family members were asleep when the incident took place.

The owner of the house has been identified as Jadav Barman.

However, no person has been injured in the incident. Valuable items of the house have been trapped underneath mud.