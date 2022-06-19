SpiceJet Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air, All Passengers Safe

A SpiceJet flight, which was en route Delhi, had to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after small fire broke out inside the plane due to a technical glitch

According to reports, all the passengers were safely evacuated after landing.

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told reporters.

Patna Airport Director also said, "SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that the flight returned back after "bird hit" and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe.