STF Assam Busts Illegal Network of Rohingya Muslim Touts in Tripura, Arrests 8

In order to crack down on the illegal networks of linkmen/Touts of Rohingya Muslims who are involved in anti-India activities, an all-out operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam as per the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at various Bordering districts of Tripura and apprehended eight linkmen/Touts.
The operation was carried out by STF, Assam by deputing five numbers of Police Teams, headed by ASP/Dy.SP level Officers in connection with the STF case No. 01/2023 under section 120(B)/121A/153A(1)(b)420/ 468/471 IPC R/W Section 12(1)(a)/12(1A) (a)(b)/12(2) of the Passport Act.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati on Monday, DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “During the operation in the bordering districts of Tripura in the hideout places, eight Linkman/Touts were discovered to be involved in illegal business for crossing Rohingya Muslims into Indian Territory by using fake ID and other travel documents after processing fake travel documents for showing the illegal Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals as Indian citizens, which is a major threat to national security.”
DIG Mahanta also stated that the modus operandi of the Touts, involved into the business of bringing such Rohingya Muslims into India from Bangladesh are for ulterior motives, having the propensity to cause internal disturbance, thereby threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty.
“These touts facilitate the illegal Rohingya immigrants to board Delhi bound trains from Kumarghat Railway Station(Tripura) and also escort the Rohingyas to board Kolkata/Delhi/ Hydeabad/ Banglore bound trains from Dharmanagar, Kumarghat (Tripura) and Badarpur (Assam) by using fake ID as well as processing fake documents,” DIG Mahanta added.
During search and raid, the following Touts have been apprehended by the STF Assam :-
1. Uttam Pal of Dalugaon, Unakoti,Tripura,
2. Kajal Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura,
3. Sagar Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura,
4. Pervez Hussain alias Abdul Hussain, Sepahijela District,Tripura,
5. Md. Shaahadat alias Sahadat SK of Chandpur, who is a Bangladesh national
6. Shib Sankar Ghosh alias Boto, Belonia, South Tripura
7. Kartik Nama of Belonia,South Tripura,
8. Bijoy Barua,Bangladesh national from Chittagang.
Further investigation is on to crack down the illegal network of Touts who are involved in anti-India activities.
The next set of operations, based on the investigation so far, would take place in other parts of the country where touts assisting Rohingyas are located, stated the DIG STF.