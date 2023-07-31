STF Assam Busts Illegal Network of Rohingya Muslim Touts in Tripura, Arrests 8

Addressing the media here in Guwahati on Monday, DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “During the operation in the bordering districts of Tripura in the hideout places, eight Linkman/Touts were discovered to be involved in illegal business for crossing Rohingya Muslims into Indian Territory by using fake ID and other travel documents after processing fake travel documents for showing the illegal Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals as Indian citizens, which is a major threat to national security.”