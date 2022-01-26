Guwahati: Guv Jagdish Mukhi Apprises People On Progress Made By The State

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the Veterinary Field in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Wednesday.

Prof. Mukhi unfurled the National Flag there on the occasion and later went on to lay down plans of developmental projects for the state and the city. He also apprised the people of the state on the progress made by the state government in various fields.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Assam greeted the people of the state and the nation.

He said, “Measures have been taken to modernize the police force. Advertisements have been given to fill 2450 posts of the AB Battalion.” New avenues of employment have been opened, he added.

Prof. Mukhi then said, “2152 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act of 2021. 3643 people were arrested; 64 kilograms of heroin and 18,590 kilograms of cannabis were seized. 69 kilograms of Opium and ₹2 crore 36 lakh cash was recovered.”

The Governor also spoke on the issue of cattle smuggling. He said, “Measures were taken to prevent the illegal smuggling of cattle. In the previous year, 685 cases were registered, 184 vehicles and 7109 cows seized. 520 people were arrested in connection with it”.

Further speaking, Prof. Mukhi said, “Assam's road connectivity sector has undergone significant changes. Road works of 261 km length under 18 contract packages have been taken up under SOPD stage”.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: 73rd Republic Day Observed In Khanapara, Guv Mukhi Unfurls Tri-Colour