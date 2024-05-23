Guwahati: Gym Owner Held For Physical Assault on Youth in Jayanagar

Just a day after a violent altercation broke out between the owners of a gym and mobile store in Guwahati's Jayanagar locality, the city police on Thursday apprehended one person in connection to the incident.
According to sources, the apprehended person has been identified as Hiranya Kalita, the proprietor of S&F Gym in Jayanagar.
Notably, on Tuesday evening, two youths were injured in a violent altercation that broke out between the owners of Anjani Mobile Store and S&F Gym in Jayanagar.
According to sources, the conflict initially arose over the removal of trash, escalating quickly into a physical confrontation.
The owners of the mobile store identified as Bitu Poddar and Alok Poddar were attacked with sharp weapons by Hiranya Kalita and Hemen Kalita, the proprietors of the Gym, reports said.
The mobile store owners sustained serious injuries after which they were immediately admitted to Metro Hospital in Khanapara for urgent medical treatment.
The altercation, which took place on Tuesday evening, was captured on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence of the incident. The Dispur Police had swung into action right after an FIR was lodged by the employees of the mobile store regarding the incident.