Guwahati: Handique College Accident Accused Let Go After Interrogation

In a twist to the case of an accident near Handique College in Guwahati that killed a youth, the Panbazar Police have let go of the prime accused. Priyanka Tamuly, who was questioned earlier in the day, was let go after hours.
The matter pertains to an accident on Saturday near Dighali Pukhuri area of Guwahati in the vicinity of the Handique Girl's College which caused the death of a youth from Sarupeta under the Bajali district of Assam. The deceased youth, identified as Bhargab Jyoti Barman, was an employee at a bank in Guwahati.
Additionally, she was reportedly behind the wheel at the time of the accident and fled from the scene soon after hitting the two-wheeler.
The police interrogated her today for nearly six hours after which she was allowed to leave as the case built against her included a bailable section.
While it was initially reported that the youth died after his two-wheeler rammed into the divider, subsequent probe into the matter revealed that he had been hit by another vehicle.
The accused arrived at the Panbazar Police Station earlier in the day. She expressed anguish over the incident saying that she was unaware of the youth's demise.
Regretting the unfortunate incident, Tamuly expressed her condolences to the bereaved family.
Earlier, Panbazar police registered a case numbered 155/24 under sections 279 for rash driving or riding on a public way, 304A for causing death by negligence, and 427 for mischief causing damage, of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.