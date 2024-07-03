Guwahati: Prime Accused In Accident Near Handique College Arrested

The Guwahati police have arrested the driver of the car involved in the accident near Handique Girls' College which killed a man. Investigating the case, the police on Wednesday arrested Priyanka Tamuly, the wife of a senior journalist.
Sources said that the prime accused Tamuly is a teacher at the Cotton Collegiate Government Higher Secondary School. She was behind the wheels of the vehicle that hit Bhargab Jyoti Barman, a bank employee from Sarupeta under Bajali district, on Saturday resulting in his death.
The i20 car with registration AS 01 BY 0040 driven by the woman fatally hit the two-wheeler with number plates AS01 FN 0144 near Guwahati's Dighali Pukhuri area. Having caused the accident, the accused drove off from the scene.
Following the mishap, local police arrived at the scene and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.
The traffic police recovered particles of the vehicle at the accident spot, prompting a search to locate the remaining parts. Subsequently, the ill-fated vehicle was seized and is currently held at Panbazar police station.
Panbazar police registered a case numbered 155/24 under sections 279 for rash driving or riding on a public way, 304A for causing death by negligence, and 427 for mischief causing damage of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.
Initially it was reported that the youth died after his two-wheeler hit the divider on the road. However, investigations later revealed that the death was caused due to injuries sustained in an accident involving another vehicle.
Based on that, the police today arrested the accused. More details are awaited regarding the matter.