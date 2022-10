The deputy director of the department of Assam’s Directorate of Handloom & Textile committed suicide on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as one Bipul Kalita.

Sources said the body of Kalita was recovered from a housing complex at Ghoramara in Guwahati.

Kalita was a resident of Pragjyotish Housing Complex in Guwahati.

Moreover, the Hatigaon Police said that a suicide note was also recovered from his room.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.