"Assam, NE Never Got The Respect It Deserved": Sammujjal Bhattacharya at #TheConclave2022

Chief Advisor of AASU, Shri Samujjal Bhattacharya, who is one of the speakers at ‘The Conclave 2022’, said that Assam and Northeast never received the respect it deserved and thanked Pratidin Time Group for hosting the much needed discussion.

“The discussion was necessary as Assam and the Northeast never received the respect and recognition it deserved,” he said.

He also mentioned martyrs Piyoli Phukan, Maniram Dewan and Kanaklata Barua who played pivotal roles in India’s freedom movement.

“Martyrs Piyoli Phukan, Maniram Dewan and Kanaklata Barua remain lesser known figures of the Indian independence struggle and is important that people know about their contributions,” he said.

Bhattacharya was speaking during a discussion on ‘Regionalism vis a vis Nationalism’ along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah and BJP MP Dilip Saikia, moderated by Pratidin Time Editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia.

‘The Conclave 2022’ is a two-day programme organised under the aegis of Pratidin Media Network in association with Dalmia Cements at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

It has been conceptualized with the aim to put forward and discuss the issues of Northeast India with the outcome serving as a roadmap towards a more inclusive development of the region.

Earlier today, Union Minister Rajnath inaugurated that programme by lighting ceremonial lamp alongside proprietor of the group, Shri Jayanta Baruah, following which he gave his inaugural speech.

During his speech, he highlighted about the law and order situation in the region saying that it is getting better if not 100 %.

“Not 100%, but the law and order situation has greatly improved since the formation of our government. Most insurgent groups either surrendered or joined mainstream. People and especially mothers are happy as their children are not giving into terror,” he said.

He also asserted that in order for Bharat to become Aatmanirbhar, development of Northeast must take place.

“Our former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee respected and loved the Northeast. PM Narendra Modi has elevated that and brought in development to the region with great focus,” he further said.

"I can assure you that our government is working to do everything possible to bring development in the region,” he added.

The conclave will be held across two days on October 15 and 16 and has been organized in the national capital with the view that voices from the Northeast are heard in the power corridors of the nation.